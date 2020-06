Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Very attractive 3 bedroom/2 bath home with refrigerated air - 3 Bdrm/2 Bath home with refrigerated air, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. It has a shaded back yard & a 2 car carport - can't ask for more. This home sits on a corner lot. It has a lot of tile upgrades in bathrooms & kitchen. It also has an eat-in kitchen, living room and a huge family room in the back of the house which is shaded by trees. Newer kitchen appliances include a dishwasher & garbage disposal. Large covered patio area in back for entertaining and cookouts. Double car carport can double as work area or patio space when entertaining. This home also has a shed in the back for all your extra "stuff."



(RLNE4539129)