Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport dog park fire pit internet access volleyball court

At Las Ventanas, our dedicated team and unbeatable amenities will provide you with the luxury lifestyle you deserve. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as our two and three bedroom townhomes, are just what youve been looking for! Our homes feature full-size washer/dryer connections, custom cabinets, raised panel doors, mirrored closet doors, arched multi-lite windows, ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and solariums. Our stunning community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool and spa, shaded cabanas with barbecue grills, clubhouse with sports bar and game room, state-of-the-art fitness center, lighted playground area and so much more!



Our convenient location is the perfect place to call home for the Alamogordo community, as well as the Holloman Air Force Base. We are located near some of the best dining and entertainment options in Alamogordo, as well as several area schools. No matter how you spend your day, Las Ventanas will always be happy to welcome you home!



