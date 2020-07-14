All apartments in Alamogordo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:04 AM

Las Ventanas

2200 1st St · (575) 342-0302
Location

2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 · Avail. Oct 8

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. Sep 8

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

Unit 803 · Avail. Aug 8

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 1216 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 909 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 916 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Ventanas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
dog park
fire pit
internet access
volleyball court
At Las Ventanas, our dedicated team and unbeatable amenities will provide you with the luxury lifestyle you deserve. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments, as well as our two and three bedroom townhomes, are just what youve been looking for! Our homes feature full-size washer/dryer connections, custom cabinets, raised panel doors, mirrored closet doors, arched multi-lite windows, ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and solariums. Our stunning community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool and spa, shaded cabanas with barbecue grills, clubhouse with sports bar and game room, state-of-the-art fitness center, lighted playground area and so much more! \n\nOur convenient location is the perfect place to call home for the Alamogordo community, as well as the Holloman Air Force Base. We are located near some of the best dining and entertainment options in Alamogordo, as well as several area schools. No matter how you spend your day, Las Ventanas will always be happy to welcome you home! \n\nWed love to show you around! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Weight Limit: 75 lbs.

