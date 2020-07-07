54 HAVERHILL AVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 1st FLOOR APARTMENT WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT IN GREAT LOCATION OF WOODLAND PARK OVERLOOKING THE MOUNTAIN VIEW. This lovely apartment features an open layout, 3 large bedrooms, walk-in closets, full bath w/Jacuzzi, large eat-in Kitchen/Dining room combo w/granite counters overlooking the mountain view from the rear deck and a living room. Full finished basement, great for entertaining, laundry room, full bathroom/shower, very large family room leading to the 1 car garage. Other features include hardwood and tiled floors, New central air & heating system, and 1 car parking spot in from of the garage. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. LANDLORD PAYS COLD WATER AND REQUIRES RENTAL APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT.