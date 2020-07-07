All apartments in Woodland Park
/
Woodland Park, NJ
/
54 HAVERHILL AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

54 HAVERHILL AVE

54 Haverhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

54 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ 07424
Woodland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 1st FLOOR APARTMENT WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT IN GREAT LOCATION OF WOODLAND PARK OVERLOOKING THE MOUNTAIN VIEW. This lovely apartment features an open layout, 3 large bedrooms, walk-in closets, full bath w/Jacuzzi, large eat-in Kitchen/Dining room combo w/granite counters overlooking the mountain view from the rear deck and a living room. Full finished basement, great for entertaining, laundry room, full bathroom/shower, very large family room leading to the 1 car garage. Other features include hardwood and tiled floors, New central air & heating system, and 1 car parking spot in from of the garage. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES. LANDLORD PAYS COLD WATER AND REQUIRES RENTAL APPLICATION AND CREDIT REPORT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have any available units?
54 HAVERHILL AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodland Park, NJ.
What amenities does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have?
Some of 54 HAVERHILL AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 HAVERHILL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
54 HAVERHILL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 HAVERHILL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 54 HAVERHILL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodland Park.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 54 HAVERHILL AVE offers parking.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 HAVERHILL AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have a pool?
No, 54 HAVERHILL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have accessible units?
No, 54 HAVERHILL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 HAVERHILL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 HAVERHILL AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54 HAVERHILL AVE has units with air conditioning.
