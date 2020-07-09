All apartments in White Horse
Find more places like 56 OREGON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Horse, NJ
/
56 OREGON AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:56 PM

56 OREGON AVENUE

56 Oregon Avenue · (917) 658-9908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

56 Oregon Avenue, White Horse, NJ 08610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
Completely renovated with upgrades. A gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath house on a large lot in a quiet street in Hamilton available for rent. brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new flooring, spacious kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and sink, brightly lit with recessed LED lights, central AC, washer and dryer. Enclosed sun porch, large family room and master bed suite on first floor. Full basement, fenced, park-like backyard w/ plenty of room for entertaining and summer barbeques. 5 mins from 195 and 295, walk to grocery store and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities and renter's insurance. Tenant must maintain yard and do snow removal. All applicants need pre-approval. Minimum 24 hr notice for all appointments. Masks required for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
56 OREGON AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 56 OREGON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
56 OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 56 OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Horse.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 56 OREGON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 OREGON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 56 OREGON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 56 OREGON AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 OREGON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 OREGON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 56 OREGON AVENUE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJHatboro, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHighland Park, NJLindenwold, NJHamilton Square, NJBordentown, NJLawrenceville, NJYardley, PABristol, PABurlington, NJ
Pennington, NJPlainsboro Center, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJCroydon, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJFeasterville, PAFranklin Park, NJLambertville, NJRamblewood, NJFlemington, NJPalmyra, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity