56 OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill

Completely renovated with upgrades. A gorgeous 4 bed, 2 bath house on a large lot in a quiet street in Hamilton available for rent. brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new flooring, spacious kitchen, brand new granite counter tops and sink, brightly lit with recessed LED lights, central AC, washer and dryer. Enclosed sun porch, large family room and master bed suite on first floor. Full basement, fenced, park-like backyard w/ plenty of room for entertaining and summer barbeques. 5 mins from 195 and 295, walk to grocery store and restaurants. Tenant pays all utilities and renter's insurance. Tenant must maintain yard and do snow removal. All applicants need pre-approval. Minimum 24 hr notice for all appointments. Masks required for all showings.