Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ with garage

Westwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Westwood
22 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
915 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Village on the Green
229 Collignon Way, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1100 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
River Edge
4 Units Available
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
825 sqft
Tucked along the Hackensack River, Royal Court Apartments is your peaceful hideaway. Set on beautiful tree-lined garden grounds, we offer one bedroom apartments for rent in River Edge, New Jersey.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
148 Franklin Avenue
148 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1291 sqft
Fantastic first floor 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Pearl River with lovely sitting porch. Spacious, light filled home with hardwood floors with mahogany inlays, original wood moldings and trim work throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tenafly
1 Unit Available
1205 The Plz
1205 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
907 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Luxury Condo Rental (1BD, 1 BA, 1DEN) in Tenafly - Property Id: 300154 Beautiful & Quiet Unit in Gated Community. New Hardwood Floor & Paint. Best Unit Location. Bright Unit with Open View. 10 Ft. High Ceiling.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Closter
1 Unit Available
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
New Milford
1 Unit Available
365 Madison Ct
365 Madison Court, New Milford, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1900 sqft
Welcome home to this great Cul-de-sac location close to everything, 4 Bedrooms with office that can be converted to a 5th Br. enjoy the outdoors from your enclosed porch, laundry on the basement and garage attached to the house for your convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Riverside
35 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,705
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,811
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,717
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Downtown Yonkers
23 Units Available
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,779
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1158 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
7 Units Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Westwood, NJ

Westwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

