apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
156 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great location mins to downtown Westfield. Cent AC, free common laundry, 1 car garage & SS apps. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
215 MYRTLE AVE
215 Myrtle Avenue, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Spacious 2.5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks. Charming home with renovated kitchen, 2 full baths, Living Room w/FP, finished basement & sunny Den has been freshly painted Beautiful Yard, plenty of parking & storage.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
326 VICTOR ST
326 Victor Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Immaculately maintained 3 BR, 2BTH RENTAL situated in one of the most desirable locations in town! Open EIK w/S/S appliances, granite counter tops. Private fenced in backyard with deck and full, finished basement. Washer/Dryer, storage room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
10 NEW ST
10 New St, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Garwood
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
73 BURNSIDE AVE FL 2
73 Burnside Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Upscale, 2 Bed 2 baths, second floor apartment. Sunny, clean and beautifully maintained unit , in a multi-family home and quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,617
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 06:59am
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
