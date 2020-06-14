29 Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Long Branch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
10 Whitman Terrace
10 Whitman Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ANNUAL RENTAL!!! Come live in one of the hottest oceanfront areas in Monmouth County. Magnificent townhome with Hardwood Floors through-Out,Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and much More...

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1504 Sewall Avenue
1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
888 sqft
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Ocean Boulevard
525 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
Direct Oceanfront Penthouse in Long Branch! Southern exposure with spectacular unobstructed ocean views from every room! Most desirable unit in the building with 3 full bedrooms! Annual furnished or unfurnished rental available now.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
17 Grant Street
17 Grant Street, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
What a great place to spend time this summer. Spacious, beautiful 3 level town home steps from the beach, the boardwalk and Pier Village where you can walk to for morning coffee or dinner.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Long Branch, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Long Branch renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

