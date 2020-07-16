/
1 bedroom apartments
80 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Long Branch, NJ
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
929 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Results within 1 mile of West Long Branch
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Long Branch City
Selma Myrlaine De Faria, 336 3rd Avenue - 24
336 3rd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
This amazing unit is ready for you to call home! With a spacious living area, and oversized bedroom, and clean kitchen, this unit will not last long!!! Fresh paint and new floors in bedroom will make you feel like you're moving into a HOME.
West End
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
BRIGHT, SUNNY and MOVE IN READY spacious unfurnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath lower level apartment in Westwood Village.
Elberon
728 Greens Avenue
728 Greens Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Wonderful rental opportunity in West End Woods. 1 bedroom, first level unit with stainless steel appliances, wood floors, A/C, newer windows, plenty of storage, onsite coin operated laundry. Landlord requires 700+ credit score and over $47K income.
Results within 5 miles of West Long Branch
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,624
823 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Asbury Park
309 Sunset Ave - 306
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,725
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (ask for more details) . This spacious 1BR is located across from beautiful Sunset Lake.
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
September @ $1900 week w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
West End
590 Ocean Avenue
590 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,750
Eighteen wonderful 1 bedroom apartments located in the West End Section of Long Branch. Many of units have ocean views. Each unit is fully furnished. Available until August 16th --45 days for $6750 or 30 days at $5000.00 Hurry, won't last!!!
Wanamassa
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great neighborhood! Perfect for a single or a couple only! All utilities included except for Cable. No plug in heaters allowed and if tenant usses air conditioning to excess...may be requested to pay a portion of the electric bill.
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.
102 Broadway
102 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Charming 1 bedroom in owner occupied 3 family. First floor apartment with private entrance and porch. Living room, dining room, galley kitchen, bedroom and bath. common laundry and storage in basement.
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy living near the Ocean in the quiet offseason in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Comfortable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the third floor is steps from the beach and boardwalk and is available from October 1 until May 31.
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
Asbury Park
412 4th Avenue
412 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apt, with all the bells and whistles... Recessed lighting, hardwood like floors, granite countertops, washer and dryer and permit parking directly across the street
Elberon
720 Ocean Avenue
720 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
WINTER LEASE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
