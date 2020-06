Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS. THE LIVING ROOM & FRONT BEDROOM HAVE BEAUTIFUL VAULTED WOODED CEILINGS & FLOORS. THE BACK BEDROOM HAS A SEPARATE 1/2 BATH FOR PRIVACY. A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKS A NICELY SIZED BACK YARD WHICH INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE TO STORE YOUR BIKES & BEACH EQUIPMENT. THE KITCHEN HAS DIRECT ACCESS TO A PRIVATE DECK FOR ''AL FRESCO DINING'' WHILE RELAXING WITH YOUR GUESTS. THIS PROPERTY HAS PLENTY OF PARKING & IS LOCATED JUST MINUTES TO BELMAR BEACH! CLOSE TO THE MARINA GRILL,''BAR A'' & MACLEARIE PARK ON THE SHARK RIVER.COME VISIT & ENJOY THE JERSEY SHORE LIFESTYLE THIS SUMMER!!