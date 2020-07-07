All apartments in West Belmar
1045 6th Avenue
1045 6th Avenue

1045 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 6th Avenue, West Belmar, NJ 07719
West Belmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
The nicest appointments with the finest touches and attentions to detail adorn this recently recreated 1930s beach bungalow in prime West Belmar. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home was crafted with no expense spared. 8 minute bike ride to the beach, near shopping and the highway, and right across the road from West Belmar Elementary. Huge shared backyard, dry basement, and instead of spending time mowing, spend it on your beautiful front porch! Homes of this quality don't often hit the rental market, so secure your spot today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 6th Avenue have any available units?
1045 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Belmar, NJ.
Is 1045 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1045 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1045 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Belmar.
Does 1045 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1045 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1045 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
