1045 6th Avenue

The nicest appointments with the finest touches and attentions to detail adorn this recently recreated 1930s beach bungalow in prime West Belmar. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home was crafted with no expense spared. 8 minute bike ride to the beach, near shopping and the highway, and right across the road from West Belmar Elementary. Huge shared backyard, dry basement, and instead of spending time mowing, spend it on your beautiful front porch! Homes of this quality don't often hit the rental market, so secure your spot today.