146 Apartments for rent in Watchung, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watchung renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
Results within 1 mile of Watchung
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
4 Units Available
New Meadowbrook Village
941 E Front St H, Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Meadowbrook Village apartments has a beautiful park-like setting in Plainfield, NJ.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
North Plainfield
4 Units Available
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
$1,095
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
450 PARK AVE
450 Park Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful condo for rent. Steps to town and NYC transportation. Washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances are included. Unit has central air, hardwood floors and granite counter tops. It's a very open floor plan. Elevator in building.

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
Results within 5 miles of Watchung
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dunellen
1 Unit Available
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
115 LONGVIEW TER
115 Longview Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Cottage home with hardwood floors in the entry area that provides ample space for an office. Hardwood floors are also found in the living rm and the two bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has an electric stove, microwave and refrigerator.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
250 POTOMAC DR
250 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Light & Bright 1st floor condo features beautiful Hardwood floors throughout, Eat-in Kitchen, Double sink vanity in bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, Walk-in Closet in Master bedroom, Garage, & Basement. New gas range.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westfield
1 Unit Available
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great central location minutes to downtown Westfield. Central AC, 1 car garage & SS appliances. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2201 TIMBER OAKS RD
2201 Timber Oaks Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
896 sqft
Well maintained North Edison end unit townhouse features two bedroom one bath, eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Wood floor throughout and newer paint. In unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 William Street
23 William Street, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Watchung, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Watchung renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

