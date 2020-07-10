Apartment List
369 Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ with parking

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Wanamassa
1315 Wickapecko Drive
1315 Wickapecko Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great neighborhood! Perfect for a single or a couple only! All utilities included except for Cable. No plug in heaters allowed and if tenant usses air conditioning to excess...may be requested to pay a portion of the electric bill.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Wanamassa
1300 Edgewood Avenue
1300 Edgewood Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
'THE LAKE HOUSE'' is one of the most charming homes in storybook Wanamassa. Have the best of both worlds, enjoy living lakefront as if you were in the midst of a wildlife preserve, yet just a mile from all that Asbury Park has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Wanamassa

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
614 7th Avenue
614 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Great Location. Great price. This spacious apartment is unmatched in Asbury Park.. Enjoy the beach, downtown, and easy transportation to and from the city with a short walk to the NJ Transit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
407 Redmond Avenue
407 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- THIS CHARMING HOUSE HAS IT ALL! FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP ONTO THE PORCH YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
123 Borden Avenue
123 Borden Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath second floor apartment fully renovated. This apartment is just a few blocks to the lovely downtown Asbury Park area and beaches. The unit has an updated kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
404 7th Avenue
404 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome to The Ludlow. This 6 unit apartment building is just blocks to the Asbury Park boardwalk and beaches. Apartment 1B is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo available for immediate occupancy, just in time to enjoy the beautiful summer season.

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
14 Fieldstone Lane
14 Fieldstone Ln, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Fantastic location and home. Spacious with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Living room, dining room, family room. Kitchen with door to deck, yard. NO Smokers. Dog will be considered. NO Cats. Pictures show furniture, not included, it is unfurnished.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
65 Dwight Drive
65 Dwight Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2392 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available September 7, 2020. This split level home has a NEW KITCHEN, 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Bright & airy with a large deck off of the kitchen. No smoking & no pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
412 4th Avenue
412 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1 bedroom apt, with all the bells and whistles... Recessed lighting, hardwood like floors, granite countertops, washer and dryer and permit parking directly across the street

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
512 1st Avenue
512 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Absolutely beautiful, spacious condo ideally located just a short walk to Cookman Ave shops and restaurants and 4 blocks to the beach, boardwalk. Premium amenities include modern kitchen with stainless appliances, granite, lots of counter space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for annual rental (or winter rental for $2,500/mo.).

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
445 Brookside Avenue
445 Brookside Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUAL RENTAL offered in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1111 2nd Avenue
1111 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Total Gut-Rehab down to the studs-Rear house unit #4. 2 Br 1 full bath w/ amazing Tile,Quartz, craftsmenship quality work was done here.Be in time to enjoy the Summer and Fall weather and just a short ride to Beaches and Boardwalk!!!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 3 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
400 3rd Ave - 19
400 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,375
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have another gut-renovated studio available. This entire complex is benefitting from a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 5th Ave - 4
510 5th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY CASH DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details) . We have an this awesome lake front, 1 BR now available! This building is just four blocks from the beach and located just down the street from the award winning, Asbury Hotel.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
484 S Edgemere Drive
484 South Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental. The Charm of this town is found here. First floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment . LR with hardwood floors, FP ( not to be used) 2 closets and lots of light from windows. Dining area w/built-corner cabinet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
304 Deal Lake Drive
304 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live by the beach in this updated 1 bedroom condo. Featuring hard wood floors throughout, updated kitchen appliances, recessed lighting and an over sized bedroom to offer a modern feel in desirable North East Asbury Park.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . We have a 1 BR with a PRIVATE balcony now available! This building is in desired, Northeast Asbury Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wanamassa, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wanamassa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

