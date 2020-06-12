/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 PM
360 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
2605 Logan Road
2605 Logan Road, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2605 Logan Road in Wanamassa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1404 N Wanamassa Drive
1404 North Wanamassa Drive, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1319 Allenhurst Avenue
1319 Allenhurst Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
This single family home has the possibly of being a Mother / Daughter with two separate units, each with its own basement and air conditioning. The second unit is accessed by going around to the wooden stairs. The Cabinets and sinks are brand new.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Wanamassa
1 Unit Available
1300 Edgewood Avenue
1300 Edgewood Avenue, Wanamassa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
'THE LAKE HOUSE'' is one of the most charming homes in storybook Wanamassa. Have the best of both worlds, enjoy living lakefront as if you were in the midst of a wildlife preserve, yet just a mile from all that Asbury Park has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Wanamassa
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1404 Monroe ave
1404 Monroe Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house section 8 ok - Property Id: 221793 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Victorian located next door to Asbury Park.5 min drive to the beach, train and downtown Asbury Park. 10 min drive from the parkway On a large lot.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
742 Myrtle Avenue
742 Myrtle Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch in West Allenhurst. Lovely landscaped yard with an above ground POOL. Owners are currently installing central air and will be freshly staining the hardwood floors and painting the walls throughout
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1309 Langford Street
1309 Langford Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT 3 BEDROOM RENTAL IN MUCH DESIRED ASBURY PARK. 3 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, JUST RENOVATED. NEW KITCHEN AND BATH, NEW FLOORING. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
11 Brook Drive
11 Brook Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
Amazing large summer rental in West Deal. Gorgeous private block with large home with fresh furniture and lots of space. Great kitchen. Spectacular master suite with its own bath. Large yard with furniture and a barbecue. Won't last call today!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Logan Road
2906 Logan Road, Monmouth County, NJ
WINTER RFNTAL- 4 Bedroom Colonial, 2-1/2 Baths, Living room , Dining Room, Den, Kitchen,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
562 N Edgemere Drive
562 North Edgemere Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
Winter rental in Ocean Township school district has four bedrooms, two full baths with all the comforts and charm of home. Living room features stone fireplace with gas insert, french doors to screened in porch.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
804 Emory Street
804 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1588 sqft
FALL/WINTER RENTAL -Create lasting memories in this beautiful 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath shore house that has been completely updated throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
616 Wildwood Road
616 Wildwood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
Newly renovated house in very popular West Allenhurst available for summer rental.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
208 Woodcrest Road
208 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
Great annual rental in Oakhurst with 2 bedroom 1 bath on main floor. Master bedroom with in-suite bath and 4th bedroom on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout, basement with laundry and plenty of storage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
921 5th Avenue
921 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Beautifully appointed four bedroom home with hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen and baths (4 yrs old) private backyard, sunny front porch and washer/dryer in dry basement.
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1505 Emory Street
1505 Emory Street, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Enjoy This Beautifully Updated Winter Rental for a Perfect Get-Away! Just 6 Short Blocks to The Beach, Nearby Parks & All the Great Entertainment That Asbury Park Offers.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
508 Deal Road
508 Deal Road, Monmouth County, NJ
Amazing Summer Rental in the heart of the West Deal / Oakhurst area. Home is very spacious and offers an open concept layout. Beautiful updated kitchen with granite tops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
717 Corlies Avenue
717 Corlies Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - DO NOT INQUIRE FOR ANNUAL OR SUMMER!! Three bedroom, two full bath with large kitchen and fenced yard. Huge Master Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom. Two car garage and close to beaches, town center of Allenhurst.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
1716 Melville Street
1716 Melville Street, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1391 sqft
Available for June-July of Summer of 2020 at Jersey Shore's desirable Oakhurst section of Ocean Twp.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Union City, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ