Apartment List
/
NJ
/
vista center
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ

Finding an apartment in Vista Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,845
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Results within 10 miles of Vista Center
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
506 Cedar Street
506 Cedar Street, Lakehurst, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
665 sqft
Affordable one bedroom home for rent. Newer roof, gas heat, carport with driveway, enclosed porch, and fenced in yard. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, microwave and a/c units. They work but will not be replaced by landlord.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vista Center, NJ

Finding an apartment in Vista Center that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Vista Center 1 BedroomsVista Center 3 Bedrooms
Vista Center Apartments with BalconyVista Center Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Vista Center Apartments with ParkingVista Center Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Linden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoebling, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLeisuretowne, NJBeach Haven West, NJFranklin Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Princeton UniversityWagner College
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University