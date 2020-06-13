Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

46 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leisure Village East, NJ

Finding an apartment in Leisure Village East that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Cape Breton Ct
450 Cape Breton Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
450 Cape Breton Ct - Property Id: 289402 Calling All Creative Minds! Ranch Home On A Cul-de-sac Of A Quaint Neighborhood In Brick Twp. 2 Bed W/Potential 3rd & 1.5 Baths. Plenty Of Space To Add Your Own Personal Touches.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
856 Stapleton Ave
856 Stapleton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath annual rental. Located in the rear portion of a two-family home. Great location: near shopping, restaurants with an easy commute to the GSP. Great backyard and minutes to the beaches! No smokers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.

1 of 34

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
Results within 10 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
118 Pennsylvania Avenue
118 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic Location Half Block From Bay, Block and Half From Beach. Walking Distance To Downtown Lavallette. Pet Allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Sawmill Rd
307 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
- (RLNE5662143)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
30 Creek Rd
30 Creek Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 300784 Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Leisure Village East, NJ

Finding an apartment in Leisure Village East that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

