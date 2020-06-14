Apartment List
/
NJ
/
tinton falls
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ

Finding an apartment in Tinton Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.
Results within 1 mile of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Eatontown
1 Unit Available
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
Results within 5 miles of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
516 Prospect Ave
516 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
516 Prospect ave - Property Id: 283556 Come check out this spacious house in a prime location in Neptune. The house was just renovated completely! New flooring, kitchen, painting. Call now or just apply via the link right here. secure.weimark.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 7th Avenue
710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
515 6th Avenue
515 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Beautifully gut-renovated 1 Bedroom apartment for Annual rent in Asbury Park. Everything has been given attention to detail and style.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tinton Falls, NJ

Finding an apartment in Tinton Falls that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Tinton Falls 2 BedroomsTinton Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTinton Falls 3 BedroomsTinton Falls Apartments with Balcony
Tinton Falls Apartments with GarageTinton Falls Apartments with GymTinton Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTinton Falls Apartments with Parking
Tinton Falls Apartments with PoolTinton Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerTinton Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsTinton Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ
Eatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice