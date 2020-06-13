Apartment List
/
NJ
/
old bridge
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ

Finding an apartment in Old Bridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
6 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Old Bridge, NJ

Finding an apartment in Old Bridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Old Bridge 1 BedroomsOld Bridge 2 BedroomsOld Bridge Apartments with Balcony
Old Bridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOld Bridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOld Bridge Apartments with Parking
Old Bridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOld Bridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOld Bridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College