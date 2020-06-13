Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:02 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ

Finding an apartment in West Freehold that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Raintree
1 Unit Available
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stonehurst West
1 Unit Available
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of West Freehold
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Drexel Dr
22 Drexel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,845
22 drexel dr - Property Id: 285975 Come check out this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located in the heart of Jackson. This house was recently remodeled and is mint condition. Call now 845-671-9841 or apply via the link below. https://secure.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Freehold, NJ

Finding an apartment in West Freehold that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

