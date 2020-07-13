51 Apartments for rent in Vista Center, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Vista Center
620 N County Line Road
620 North County Line Road, Vista Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Traditional Colonial on approx 2 acres. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bat, living room, dining room. Interior redone prior to current tenants occupancy. Freshly painted, hardwood floors thru out, wrap around porch, open floor plan spacious and private.
Results within 1 mile of Vista Center

1 of 46

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
125 Brookfield Drive
125 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful town home in the most desirable section of the Courts at Cooks Bridge community. 9 foot 1st Floor Ceilings plus Two-Story Family Room w/Gas Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen has 42'' Cabinets and a Pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Vista Center
Verified

1 of 24

27 Units Available
27 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
238 Crescent Avenue
238 Crescent Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Annual Rental and looking for a long term tenant! Landlord lives on the property. 238 Crescent Ave is a perfect rental opportunity for any family or young couple who's looking for a great starter home without the hassle of full ownership.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
149 Stagecoach Road
149 Stage Coach Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is it! If you are looking to Own or Rent in Millstone Twp. this is the best value on the market. Newer Appliances all neutral decor, two bedrooms, one bath, on 1.12 acres with private level backyard, Detached garage. Millstone Twp. Schools.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15 Magnolia Drive
15 Magnolia Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
VACANT HOME - EASY TO SHOW! Welcome home to 15 Magnolia Drive. This absolutely impeccable home is a family's dream! The main floor features high ceilings, UPDATED flooring, refinished bathrooms and a gorgeous cozy family room with a fireplace.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
Results within 10 miles of Vista Center
Verified

1 of 14

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Verified

1 of 9

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst
602 Chestnut Street
602 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
One of a Kind!! This Beautiful Ranch has been completely renovated. Gorgeous New Kitchen w. Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel appliances, New Cabinets; 2 Upgraded Full Bath; New Tile Floors, New Roof, New Sidings, New HVAC, New Plumbing and Etc...

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
55 Sweetbriar Trail
55 Sweetbriar Trail, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A RARE RENTAL THREE BEDROOM 21/2 BATH IN A COMFORTABLE NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE YOU CAN STRETCH OUT IN THE OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM RIGHT OFF OF THE EAT IN KITCHEN AND IF YOU NEED A HOME OFFICE, MAYBE A TOY ROOM OR BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR YOU WILL FIND IT

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vista Center, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vista Center apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

