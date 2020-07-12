Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

86 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Robertsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10318 Falston Circle
10318 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Third floor Harrington Model available in Plaza Grande. This beautiful model is overlooking the pool and has it all. Two large bedrooms and den and 2 full baths.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4104 Falston Circle
4104 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Robertsville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Refrigerator * New Water Heater * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods * Great for Commuters

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
40 Laurie Court
40 Laurie Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1412 sqft
Rentals delight! Unpack & move right into this 2 bedroom & 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
21 Deer Way
21 Deer Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family ranch. Home offers updated kitchen and baths. Laminate flooring through out the home. A bonus large sunroom. New Heating and Hot water heater. Nice size Private yard for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
City Guide for Robertsville, NJ

"New Jersey is a great place to live. And we have given some of the best talent to the world, from Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, to Jerry Lewis to Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra." -- Queen Latifah

If you're looking to live in close proximity to New York but not actually in a large, noisy city, then Robertsville, New Jersey, might be the place for you. Part of Marlboro Township, Robertsville is a small town with about 11,300 residents. From grand-looking Colonials to modest cape-style houses, Robertsville looks like your typical suburban neighborhood. It has very low crime rates and the schools have very good ratings, according to Great Schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Robertsville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Robertsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

