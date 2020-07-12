86 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ with parking
"New Jersey is a great place to live. And we have given some of the best talent to the world, from Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, to Jerry Lewis to Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra." -- Queen Latifah
If you're looking to live in close proximity to New York but not actually in a large, noisy city, then Robertsville, New Jersey, might be the place for you. Part of Marlboro Township, Robertsville is a small town with about 11,300 residents. From grand-looking Colonials to modest cape-style houses, Robertsville looks like your typical suburban neighborhood. It has very low crime rates and the schools have very good ratings, according to Great Schools. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Robertsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.