Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

228 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tinton Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
157 Frontier Way
157 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1161 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Beautifully remodeled second floor unit with 2 large bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths which includes a sun drenched den/office in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
40 Maywood Run
40 Maywood Run, Tinton Falls, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1521 sqft
Convenient location for commuters! Direct access to Rt 33, 18 and Parkway. All Bedrooms are located on upper level, washer and dryer included upstairs.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
46 Frontier Way
46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1161 sqft
Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
132 Peach Street
132 Peach Street, Tinton Falls, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
This 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tinton Falls
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
37 Throckmorton Avenue
37 Throckmorton Avenue, Eatontown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2063 sqft
Wonderful opportunity for a 5 Bedroom rental in the heart of town. Updated Kitchen and Baths. Spacious Living and Family Rooms. Central air and off street parking. Convenient location.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8 N Point Road
8 North Point Road, Lincroft, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Stunning one of a kind home is embraced by tall trees and is tucked away on cul de sac in Lincroft near the Colts Neck border. Lawn maintenance and clean up included.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
132 South Street
132 South Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
You will love coming home to this updated, open concept apartment in Madison Commons. Newer kitchen with large island, granite and stainless steel appliances open to the living/dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
113 Catherine Street
113 Catherine Street, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Here's your opportunity to Rent a Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with Detached Garage in Red Bank. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the Home, New Appliances, New Bathroom and so Much more.

Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2 Patricia Drive
2 Patricia Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Adorable 3 bedroom ranch located on a large, corner property. Nice neighborhood, close to everything. Large bay window in LR. Good sized laundry room. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Large yard with 2 patio perfect for entertaining.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
35 Maidenstone Drive
35 Maidenstone Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
''Crowd Pleaser'' is exactly what this home is about Family & Friends. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space, including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, full basement with theater room and 2 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
567 W Front Street
567 West Front Street, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN.

Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
15 Rector Place
15 Rector Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
50 Holly Drive
50 Holly Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in desirable Tinton Woods. Open floor plan-newer Kitchen with Corian Counters and Bosch appliances. Sliding door off living room leads to a paver patio and great yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
8 Birch Lane
8 Birch Lane, Eatontown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful renovated 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath condo at desirable Tinton Woods--ready for new tenant on August 1. Enjoy bucolic setting & wooded views from new patio.
Results within 5 miles of Tinton Falls
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,918
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,319
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tinton Falls, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tinton Falls apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

