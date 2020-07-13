Apartment List
NJ
/
old bridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Old Bridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10318 Falston Circle
10318 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Third floor Harrington Model available in Plaza Grande. This beautiful model is overlooking the pool and has it all. Two large bedrooms and den and 2 full baths.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
4104 Falston Circle
4104 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
99 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
6 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,019
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1402 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated February 6 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
Matawan Station Apartments
90 Main St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
Discover serene living at Matawan Station, a garden style community in Central New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore Gardens
12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
825 sqft
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Refrigerator * New Water Heater * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods * Great for Commuters

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Morganville
25 Freneau Drive
25 Freneau Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Here is your opportunity to rent a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial in the heart of Marlboro Township. Features include a gourmet center island kitchen with granite counters. Family room open to kitchen with hardwood flooring and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14 Hollis Road
14 Hollis Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Elegant Center Hall Colonial 3,444sq ft. Two story foyer, 5bdrm, 4full bath, ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, finished basement features movie room, recreation area, additional kitchen cabinets plus sink, full bath ,steam shower and outside door.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Buckelew Ave
150 Buckelew Avenue, Jamesburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One bedroom apt - Property Id: 300385 One bedroom apt. Minutes from NJ TPK exit 8A. Hardwood Floors. Off street Parking. NO PETS. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Strathmore
268 Gloucester Court
268 Gloucester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Much sought after Wyndham Place. Great location for any type of commuting. (NEW pictures to follow as updates completed.) Private balcony faces woods. Unit is just being redone for lucky new tenant. New carpeting. New kitchen counters.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Old Bridge, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Old Bridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

