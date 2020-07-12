64 Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ with parking

Apartment List
27 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or

1 Unit Available
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.

1 Unit Available
Freehold
95 Broad Street
95 Broad Street, Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Rare to market, A One of a Kind Victorian w/ wrap around porch updated for today's lifestyle. Welcome to 95 Broad, an iconic home on one of Freehold Boro's most desirable blocks. Walk to shops, restaurants,NYC bus, & easy access to Rt. 9.
1 Unit Available
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.

1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
East Freehold
506 Harding Road
506 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1308 sqft
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo in a great part of Freehold Township, minutes from great restaurants, shopping centers, mall and attraction. Large size living/dining room with additional great room leading to balcony. There is 1 and 1/2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.

1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.

1 Unit Available
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.

1 Unit Available
1 Five Points Road
1 Five Points Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Newly refreshed and painted 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment with Spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in Basement. Large backyard, Patio, Private Driveway, Full Basement.

1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed

1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.

1 Unit Available
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.

1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.

1 Unit Available
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.

1 Unit Available
74 Orange Drive
74 Orange Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedrooms & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms townhouse in much desired Orchards. This freshly painted spacious home offers an open concept floor plan with large Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 Unit Available
13 N Main Street
13 Main Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Redone house, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new baths, new paint job, new flooring. Full basement. Also available for sale MLS #22012493

1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

1 Unit Available
11 Mallard Lane
11 Mallard Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
WELL MAINTAINED AND BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM +1 DEN COLONIAL WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FULL BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE. WOOD FLOORING ON BOTH LEVELS, PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PAVER PATIO, PARTIAL FINISH BASEMENT WITH NEWER CARPET.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Freehold, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Freehold apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

