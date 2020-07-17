2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Three bedroom rental with full basement and screened in front porch. Two bedrooms on the main floor and one upstairs. Landlord does lawn care and tenant pays all utilities. Basement laundry. All applicants must fill out a credit summary through National Tenant Network prior to showing. Covid 19 addendum also needs to be filled out prior to showing. Once these two items are received by the listing Agent a showing appointment can be made. Currently tenant occupied. Tenant will grant access once the above items are received. No exceptions and No pets. Showings start 7/8/2020. APPLICATION ACCEPTED