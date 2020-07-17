All apartments in Vineland
2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD

2092 North Main Road · No Longer Available
Location

2092 North Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bedroom rental with full basement and screened in front porch. Two bedrooms on the main floor and one upstairs. Landlord does lawn care and tenant pays all utilities. Basement laundry. All applicants must fill out a credit summary through National Tenant Network prior to showing. Covid 19 addendum also needs to be filled out prior to showing. Once these two items are received by the listing Agent a showing appointment can be made. Currently tenant occupied. Tenant will grant access once the above items are received. No exceptions and No pets. Showings start 7/8/2020. APPLICATION ACCEPTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have any available units?
2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vineland, NJ.
Is 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineland.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2092 NORTH MAIN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
