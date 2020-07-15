1169 SHARP ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit available in the very quiet OVER 55 community Aspen Greene. The unit has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom with walk in closets and built ins with 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen, living room and laundry room located on the first floor. The second floor has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, walk in closets with builtins and a large loft overlooking the first floor living room.' Porcelain tile floors and carpet throughout the unit. One gar attached garage with private drive way. Trash pick up and mail delivery located at the end of the private driveway.