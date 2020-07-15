All apartments in Vineland
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:05 AM

1169 SHARP ROAD

1169 Sharp Road · (856) 692-9933
Location

1169 Sharp Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1429 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit available in the very quiet OVER 55 community Aspen Greene. The unit has upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The master bedroom with walk in closets and built ins with 1.5 bathrooms, kitchen, living room and laundry room located on the first floor. The second floor has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, walk in closets with builtins and a large loft overlooking the first floor living room.' Porcelain tile floors and carpet throughout the unit. One gar attached garage with private drive way. Trash pick up and mail delivery located at the end of the private driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

