Ventnor City, NJ
9 N Weymouth Ave
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

9 N Weymouth Ave

9 North Weymouth Avenue · (609) 335-2629
Location

9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining. Well maintained home with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and lots of natural light. House runs street to street and you have the entire first floor including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with move-able island, living room, and dining/flex space. Easy street parking, credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have any available units?
9 N Weymouth Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 N Weymouth Ave have?
Some of 9 N Weymouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 N Weymouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 N Weymouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 N Weymouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9 N Weymouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave offer parking?
No, 9 N Weymouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 N Weymouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have a pool?
No, 9 N Weymouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 N Weymouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 N Weymouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 N Weymouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 N Weymouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
