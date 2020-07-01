9 N Weymouth Ave

Amenities

Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining. Well maintained home with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and lots of natural light. House runs street to street and you have the entire first floor including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with move-able island, living room, and dining/flex space. Easy street parking, credit and background check required.