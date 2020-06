Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

PENTHOUSE UNIT FOR FULL SUMMER RENTAL! Just one block from the beach and boardwalk, this recently renovated unit features large open kitchen and family room with hardwood floors, two new bathrooms and three ample sized bedrooms! Skylights throughout allow for plenty of natural sunlight! Private elevator directly to unit! CALL TODAY!