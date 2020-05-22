All apartments in Ventnor City
Location

16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
tennis court
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St. Leonard's Tract located just 1 block to the beach, tennis courts, and boardwalk! One of the most beautiful streets at the shore! A sunny and spacious 3-story Victorian beach classic residence with all the modern amenities boasting a brand new high-end top-of-the-line kitchen, amazing open great room with high ceilings, an oversized relaxing front porch, ocean views, hardwood floors, full dining room, master bedroom suite, large back yard with rear deck and firepit, and ample off-street parking. This rental does NOT include the jacuzzi, basement nor garage and NO PETS are permitted. Also available September 1st for rent for additional amount. August 1-31, 2020 is already rented. not available July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 S Somerset Ave have any available units?
16 S Somerset Ave has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 S Somerset Ave have?
Some of 16 S Somerset Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 S Somerset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16 S Somerset Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 S Somerset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16 S Somerset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16 S Somerset Ave does offer parking.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 S Somerset Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave have a pool?
No, 16 S Somerset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave have accessible units?
No, 16 S Somerset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 S Somerset Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 S Somerset Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 S Somerset Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
