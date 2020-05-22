16 S Somerset Ave

Amenities

JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St. Leonard's Tract located just 1 block to the beach, tennis courts, and boardwalk! One of the most beautiful streets at the shore! A sunny and spacious 3-story Victorian beach classic residence with all the modern amenities boasting a brand new high-end top-of-the-line kitchen, amazing open great room with high ceilings, an oversized relaxing front porch, ocean views, hardwood floors, full dining room, master bedroom suite, large back yard with rear deck and firepit, and ample off-street parking. This rental does NOT include the jacuzzi, basement nor garage and NO PETS are permitted. Also available September 1st for rent for additional amount. August 1-31, 2020 is already rented. not available July