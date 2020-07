Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard. Most of the house has been completely redone and is available from August 1 2020 through Labor day weekend. The price is fair and the owner will consider your dog. The house has wifi, washer and dryer, outside hose and central AC.