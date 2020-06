Amenities

SUN ~ SALT AIR ~ RELAX:) BEACH FRONT! OCEAN FRONT!! BOARDWALK FRONT!! UPGRADED!! And DONT FORGET.....TURN KEY! June rental can include 4th of July weekend. No pets. 4Bedrooms All En Suites, 4.5 Baths. 3 Levels of Fabulous Decks! Prime Location! Perfect Oasis! 3 Stop Elevator for Bubbi or Nonna. The pictures don't do it any justice. Absolutely Stunning! If you want a Beach Oasis --- Call today:) Available for July $45,000 and August $45k No pets, No Smoking.