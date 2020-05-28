All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated May 28 2020

110 S Vassar Square

110 S Vassar Sq · (609) 487-7234
Location

110 S Vassar Sq, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

11 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

11 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.5 miles to the Trop, 2 miles to the convention center, and all locations in AC are less than 4 miles away and under $15 for a car service of 4 people. The open main floor plan has hardwood floor throughout - living room, sitting room and playing area with a fire place in the center. Plenty of room for entertaining, enjoy meal in the bright dining room provided by the beautiful bay windows. French doors give access to the updated well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and nook. The home has soothing ocean views from the sun room and from the first floor master bedroom. The master suite has an expansive walk in closet. A spacious wrap around deck is accessible from the master bedroom, where the family can enjoy the amazing ocean views, sunrise and sunset all year round! On the first floor there are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms with plenty of storage space and a full bathroom. The home has a street level finished basement with laundry room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and plenty of storage space. This pristine residence is welcoming a new tenants, just steps away from the beach and boardwalk close to the new Stockton University AC Campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Vassar Square have any available units?
110 S Vassar Square has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 S Vassar Square have?
Some of 110 S Vassar Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S Vassar Square currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Vassar Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Vassar Square pet-friendly?
No, 110 S Vassar Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 110 S Vassar Square offer parking?
No, 110 S Vassar Square does not offer parking.
Does 110 S Vassar Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 S Vassar Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Vassar Square have a pool?
No, 110 S Vassar Square does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Vassar Square have accessible units?
No, 110 S Vassar Square does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Vassar Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 S Vassar Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 S Vassar Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 S Vassar Square has units with air conditioning.
