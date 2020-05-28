110 S Vassar Square

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.5 miles to the Trop, 2 miles to the convention center, and all locations in AC are less than 4 miles away and under $15 for a car service of 4 people. The open main floor plan has hardwood floor throughout - living room, sitting room and playing area with a fire place in the center. Plenty of room for entertaining, enjoy meal in the bright dining room provided by the beautiful bay windows. French doors give access to the updated well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and nook. The home has soothing ocean views from the sun room and from the first floor master bedroom. The master suite has an expansive walk in closet. A spacious wrap around deck is accessible from the master bedroom, where the family can enjoy the amazing ocean views, sunrise and sunset all year round! On the first floor there are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The top 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms with plenty of storage space and a full bathroom. The home has a street level finished basement with laundry room, 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and plenty of storage space. This pristine residence is welcoming a new tenants, just steps away from the beach and boardwalk close to the new Stockton University AC Campus!