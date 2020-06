Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent. Tenant pays electric, gas & cable which stays in Landlords name. Off street parking. Don't just drive by you will love this one!! Great landlord, keeps his property in impeccable condition. August 1st - Labor Day. Pets okay with exceptions.