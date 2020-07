Amenities

Move right in this immaculate, spacious 2 bdrm 1/2 duplex with 3 floors of living space! Laundry hookup in bsmnt,, large eat in kitchen, hardwd flrs in bdrms and finished basement with laundry hook up Use of deck & backyard. Close to shopping, transportation and awesome schools. Owner occupies the 2 car detached garages in back but there is driveway parking for 2. Landlord takes care of lawn maint.