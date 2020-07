Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage 24hr maintenance internet access

You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town. Live in a pet-friendly community on a peaceful street in this desirable commuter suburb of New York City, just a block away from plentiful dining, shopping, and entertainment. The New Providence NJ Transit train station is only 1 mile away, with direct service to Manhattan for work or play. So you can take full advantage of the casual, village lifestyle of New Providence, New Jersey, and the convenient proximity to one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting cities. The living is easy at Haven New Providence.