All apartments in Trenton
Find more places like 320 Walnut Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trenton, NJ
/
320 Walnut Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

320 Walnut Ave

320 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Trenton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609
Wilbur

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 beds 1bath -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Walnut Ave have any available units?
320 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
Is 320 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 Walnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 320 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 320 Walnut Ave offer parking?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 320 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Walnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Walnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive
Trenton, NJ 08619
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln
Trenton, NJ 08550

Similar Pages

Trenton 1 BedroomsTrenton 2 Bedrooms
Trenton Apartments with BalconyTrenton Apartments with Garage
Trenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PAJenkintown, PA
Glenside, PASouth River, NJPalmyra, NJHamilton Square, NJLawrenceville, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Thomas Edison State UniversityUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University