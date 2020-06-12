/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
58 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Totowa, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Totowa
1 Unit Available
179 UNION BLVD
179 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
GOOD COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS! 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH APARTMENT WITH KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM AND DECK. PLENTY OF SPACE AND PARKING LOT.
Results within 1 mile of Totowa
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Totowa
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
23 BARRISTER ST
23 Barrister St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
2000 sqft
Comfortable living with superb amenities close to NYC commuter transportation, major highways and shopping areas. This sunny & spacious Ellington model has one of the most open floor plans available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
115 WATCHUNG AVE
115 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1200 sqft
COMMUTER'S DELIGHT- newer construction! Beautiful, open concept 2BR./ 1.5 BA in the heart of Watchung Plaza. HW floors throughout, terrace for outdoor enjoyment, SS appliances, Central Air, laundry in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
7 GRANITE RD B2
7 Granite Rd, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spectacular 2 Bed, 2 Bath Begonia Unit Condo with a garage and access to unrivaled amenities resides in the gated Four Seasons at Great Notch community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Montclair Heights
1 Unit Available
575 Grove St
575 Grove Street, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Athenia
1 Unit Available
58 SPEER AVE
58 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this spacious 7 room, 2 level unit. 2nd flr: Lvgrm, DA, MEIK, New FB, 2 Bdrms. 3rd flr: Rec rm, Office, .5 Bath. Laundry hook-ups in basement plus storage. Shared use of yard. NTN application required: https://secure.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
2-48 GROVE AVE
2-48 Grove Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1793 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath luxury apartments. Our community includes a rec room,fitness center, outdoor BBQ,Gazebo,private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
465 Colfax Ave
465 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful and spacious townhouse-end unit! This town home has 3 levels. Ground floor has separate large 2 car garage entrance into town home with washer/dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Totowa
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wood - Ridge
24 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1464 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
