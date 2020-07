Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2 BR 2.5 BATH PLUS BONUS ROOM: This North Dover townhome has all the space and the amenities of a single family home in the RIVER WOOD CHASE. The Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with Center Island opens into a bright and airy Family Room, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a Full Bath in the hallway, and a specious Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet and Master Bath with dual vanity and tub. Bonus Room and Half Bath on the first level. No Smokers. No Pets. Credit Check a Must.