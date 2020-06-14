/
161 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
14 Roslyn Drive
14 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$38,500
Available for the season or monthly.This park-like setting adjacent to Oakhurst Fireman's Field with it's tennis courts, ball field and playground is home to a charming cape with an in ground swimming pool.
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.
46 Rozbern Drive
46 Rozbern Drive, Eatontown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$57,000
Amazing Summer Rental w Stunning Pool! This colonial has been renovated and features a brand new kitchen and new appliances, new modern light fixtures & more! Large dining room and finished basement.
318 Wells Avenue
318 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - MANY UPGRADES MAKE THIS 3BD/1 BATH HOME AN EXTRA SPECIAL HOME TO RENT.NEW BATH & GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO BEACH, SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION, AND MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
402 W Park Avenue
402 West Park Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Here it is! Furnished shore colonial summer escape available 6/15-7/31. Enjoy the open floor plan, high ceilings, and beautiful decor, newer custom kitchen cabinets, modern finishes and 3 bedrooms.
89 Norwood Avenue
89 Norwood Avenue, Deal, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL 2020 !! GORGEOUS FURNISHED RANCH HOME IN PRIME SPOT IN DEAL!! COME SEE THIS 3 BEDROOMS ON MAIN FLOOR,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN W/CENTER ISLAND LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM BOTH BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED.
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
7 Campbell Court
7 Campbell Court, Deal, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL in the heart of Deal. Charming fully furnished 3/4 bedroom cape. Eat in kitchenliving room, plus large den, updated baths. Newly renovated basement. Large yard with deck. Avail for winter 2020/21 Sept-June
602 3rd Avenue
602 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Come spend the summer on the Jersey shore. This updated, beautifully furnished first floor apartment is just blocks to the great beaches in Asbury Park. Available July and August 6000 a month Don't wait! Summer is just around the corner.
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
89 Poplar Avenue
89 Poplar Avenue, Deal, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY - Recently renovated Kitchen and Baths.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen,separate washer and dryer,each room has their own private bath.Private deck in rear, front porch,driveway. Close to Shopping, beach and Monmouth University.
251 Lawrence Avenue
251 Lawrence Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Immaculate Summer rental - Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Oakhurst. 4th room on first level for possible extra bedroom. Great house with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen is newer. Hot tub in yard. Great deck for barbecuing.
