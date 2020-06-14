Apartment List
/
NJ
/
tinton falls
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Tinton Falls, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tinton Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Results within 5 miles of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
67 Lexington Court
67 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy an active lifestyle in Middletown's premier Adult Community, Shadow Lake Village. This gated community has all the amenities you could possible think of.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1500 sqft
Downtown Asbury Penthouse Apartment. Modern, spacious 1500 + sq ft 1 bed-2 bath annual rental, just around the corner of Cookman ave, and 3 blocks to the beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1504 Sewall Avenue
1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
888 sqft
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
Results within 10 miles of Tinton Falls
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
34 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP IN THE HOME! Located on the northeast corner of the south tower, this well maintained apartment is literally ''on the beach'' and ON A CLEAR DAY THE VIEW IS PANORAMIC AND ALMOST LIMITLESS! The Shores has it's

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West End
1 Unit Available
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, high end, West End section of Long Branch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tinton Falls, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tinton Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tinton Falls 2 BedroomsTinton Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTinton Falls 3 BedroomsTinton Falls Apartments with Balcony
Tinton Falls Apartments with GarageTinton Falls Apartments with GymTinton Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTinton Falls Apartments with Parking
Tinton Falls Apartments with PoolTinton Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerTinton Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsTinton Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ
Eatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice