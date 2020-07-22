Apartment List
/
NJ
/
tenafly
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Tenafly, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Tenafly offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Tenafly
Stonegarth Apartments
30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Tenafly
288 COUNTY RD
288 County Road, Tenafly, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
3000 sqft
Townhouse Treasure-Dazzling Newer Triplex Rental-5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in sought after Tenafly location. Luxury, location & convenience come together in this generous 3000+-sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Tenafly
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
24 Units Available
Englewood South
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,871
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,355
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
57 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$1,945
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Englewood
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,296
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1099 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
13 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,721
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,251
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
944 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,182
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1112 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
129 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,750
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
12 Units Available
Bergenfield
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
Studio
$1,755
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1221 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,915
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
175 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
23 Units Available
Coytesville
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,468
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,782
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,859
1127 sqft
Set on a 3.7-acre property, this modern community offers updates throughout. Onsite amenities include a golf simulator, pool, and outdoor courtyard. Interiors feature quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,918
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,033
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
97 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,692
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
River Edge
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,440
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
982 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
18 Units Available
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, just steps from the Hudson River and Fort Washington Park. Building has on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. Units include refrigerator, bathtub, oven, and range.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 4 at 11:06 PM
193 Units Available
One500
1500 Teaneck Road, Bergen County, NJ
Studio
$1,885
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1176 sqft
The lifestyle collection at One500 offers a sophisticated array of studio, 1, 2 & 2+ den residences surrounded by an unprecedented wealth of amenities designed exclusively to serve your every need.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
100 Park Avenue 0
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,210
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63960 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Tenafly, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Tenafly offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Tenafly. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Tenafly can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Tenafly 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTenafly Apartments with Garages
Tenafly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTenafly Apartments with Parking
Tenafly Apartments with Washer-DryersTenafly Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJElmsford, NYHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYGuttenberg, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Great Neck, NYMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYSilver Lake, NJSouth Nyack, NYPalisades Park, NJPaterson, NJEastchester, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College