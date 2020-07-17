All apartments in Sussex County
Find more places like 169 TARRINGTON RD 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sussex County, NJ
/
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

169 TARRINGTON RD 404

169 Tarrington Rd · (973) 827-6767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ 07419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views. Condo upgrades include granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets,gourmet kitchen w/glass tile back splash. L/R offers a cozy gas fireplace to enjoy the cold winter nights.. Master suite located on main level features full bath with double sink, granite counter tops, stand alone shower and separate soaking tub. Loft offers extra room to be used as a bedroom/office/rec room. Easy access from attached garage to the elevator or stairs. Area offers numerous amenities, golf, skiing, water park and much more. Rent includes water and sewer. Condo is also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have any available units?
169 TARRINGTON RD 404 has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have?
Some of 169 TARRINGTON RD 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 currently offering any rent specials?
169 TARRINGTON RD 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 pet-friendly?
No, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 offer parking?
Yes, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 offers parking.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have a pool?
No, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 does not have a pool.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have accessible units?
No, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 TARRINGTON RD 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 169 TARRINGTON RD 404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newtonian Gardens Apartments
70 W End Ave
Newton, NJ 07860

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEaston, PALodi, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJCaldwell, NJUpper Montclair, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJWestfield, NJRockaway, NJBoonton, NJWharton, NJMount Arlington, NJHopatcong, NJNewton, NJ
Dover, NJPanther Valley, NJHamburg, NJFranklin, NJButler, NJBloomingdale, NJHackettstown, NJSuccasunna, NJRiverdale, NJMorris Plains, NJMiddletown, NYPompton Lakes, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity