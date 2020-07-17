169 TARRINGTON RD 404

Amenities

Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views. Condo upgrades include granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets,gourmet kitchen w/glass tile back splash. L/R offers a cozy gas fireplace to enjoy the cold winter nights.. Master suite located on main level features full bath with double sink, granite counter tops, stand alone shower and separate soaking tub. Loft offers extra room to be used as a bedroom/office/rec room. Easy access from attached garage to the elevator or stairs. Area offers numerous amenities, golf, skiing, water park and much more. Rent includes water and sewer. Condo is also listed for sale.