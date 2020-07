Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 1 Bd Apartment - Property Id: 86027



Brand new kitchen and freshly pained throughout. This spacious 2nd floor apartment features the following:

-Large walk-in closet in bedroom

-New cabinets in kitchen

-In building washer/dryer

-Off streetparking for up to 2 vehicles



Close to major highways and public transportation.



All interested applicants please fill out this questionnaire: https://podio.com/webforms/21694691/1511803

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86027

