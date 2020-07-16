10 Harborside Place

Amenities
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck
Great Location & Spectacular View!
Spacious Floor-plans
Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
Located Near-
Exchange Place PATH
Harborside Light Rail Station
Grove Street PATH Station
NY Waterway Paulus Hook
Community Amenities:
Children's Playroom
Conference Room with Wi-Fi
Rentable Clubroom with Billiard Table
Parking Garage
Unique Pier Location
24-hour Concierge
Valet Dry Cleaning Service
Key Fob and Remote Access
Package Service with Email Notifications
24-hour Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
Zipcar Vehicles On-site
Apartment Amenities:
Large Floor Plans
Multiple Walk-in Closets
Open-concept Kitchen
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
In-home Washer and Dryer
Private Balcony or Terrace
Gourmet Kitchen
Cherry Cabinetry
Carpeted Bedroom
Hard Surface Flooring
Midtown and River Views
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wall-to-wall Windows with Views
Dishwasher
**Features may vary by apartment
***Available Units***
1 Bed/1 Bath starting at $2715
2 Bed/2 Bath starting at $3875
**18month lease
**Broker Fee: 1 month
**Security Deposit: Special!!! $1000 normally 1.5 month
**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee
**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**
**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.