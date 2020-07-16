All apartments in Sussex County
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Place

10 Harborside Drive · (201) 345-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ 07461

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
key fob access
valet service
yoga
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck
Great Location & Spectacular View!
Spacious Floor-plans
Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

Located Near-
Exchange Place PATH
Harborside Light Rail Station
Grove Street PATH Station
NY Waterway Paulus Hook

Community Amenities:
Children's Playroom
Conference Room with Wi-Fi
Rentable Clubroom with Billiard Table
Parking Garage
Unique Pier Location
24-hour Concierge
Valet Dry Cleaning Service
Key Fob and Remote Access
Package Service with Email Notifications
24-hour Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
Zipcar Vehicles On-site

Apartment Amenities:
Large Floor Plans
Multiple Walk-in Closets
Open-concept Kitchen
Central Air Conditioning and Heat
In-home Washer and Dryer
Private Balcony or Terrace
Gourmet Kitchen
Cherry Cabinetry
Carpeted Bedroom
Hard Surface Flooring
Midtown and River Views
Stainless Steel Appliances
Wall-to-wall Windows with Views
Dishwasher

**Features may vary by apartment

***Available Units***
1 Bed/1 Bath starting at $2715
2 Bed/2 Bath starting at $3875

**18month lease
**Broker Fee: 1 month
**Security Deposit: Special!!! $1000 normally 1.5 month
**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee
**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**
**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Harborside Place have any available units?
10 Harborside Place has a unit available for $2,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Harborside Place have?
Some of 10 Harborside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Harborside Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Harborside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Harborside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Harborside Place is pet friendly.
Does 10 Harborside Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Harborside Place offers parking.
Does 10 Harborside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Harborside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Harborside Place have a pool?
No, 10 Harborside Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Harborside Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Harborside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Harborside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Harborside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Harborside Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Harborside Place has units with air conditioning.
