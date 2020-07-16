10 Harborside Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access key fob access valet service yoga

Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck

Great Location & Spectacular View!

Spacious Floor-plans

Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.



Located Near-

Exchange Place PATH

Harborside Light Rail Station

Grove Street PATH Station

NY Waterway Paulus Hook



Community Amenities:

Children's Playroom

Conference Room with Wi-Fi

Rentable Clubroom with Billiard Table

Parking Garage

Unique Pier Location

24-hour Concierge

Valet Dry Cleaning Service

Key Fob and Remote Access

Package Service with Email Notifications

24-hour Fitness Center with Yoga Studio

Zipcar Vehicles On-site



Apartment Amenities:

Large Floor Plans

Multiple Walk-in Closets

Open-concept Kitchen

Central Air Conditioning and Heat

In-home Washer and Dryer

Private Balcony or Terrace

Gourmet Kitchen

Cherry Cabinetry

Carpeted Bedroom

Hard Surface Flooring

Midtown and River Views

Stainless Steel Appliances

Wall-to-wall Windows with Views

Dishwasher



**Features may vary by apartment



***Available Units***

1 Bed/1 Bath starting at $2715

2 Bed/2 Bath starting at $3875



**18month lease

**Broker Fee: 1 month

**Security Deposit: Special!!! $1000 normally 1.5 month

**Parking: dedicated spot additional monthly fee

**Prices, terms, availability, specials subject to change without notice**

**Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs allowed. Breed restrictions, additional deposits and pet rents may apply.**



Contact us to schedule a showing.