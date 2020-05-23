All apartments in Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:53 PM

2211 3rd Avenue

2211 3rd Avenue · (732) 449-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath. In addition to the bedrooms and master suite on the 2nd level, there is a beautiful bedroom suite on the ground floor. Basement carries a gym, extra family room and a game area. The rent for this state of the art home is $13,500 per week. The following are included - 5 beach passes, sun chairs, beach locker, Sheets/towels/pool towels (no beach towels) - Cleaning of pool - Outdoor kitchen (gas, charcoal, smoker) and all utilities. Flat screen TV's in all bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2211 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2211 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2211 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2211 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2211 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2211 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2211 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2211 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2211 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2211 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2211 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
