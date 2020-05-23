2211 3rd Avenue

Amenities

If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath. In addition to the bedrooms and master suite on the 2nd level, there is a beautiful bedroom suite on the ground floor. Basement carries a gym, extra family room and a game area. The rent for this state of the art home is $13,500 per week. The following are included - 5 beach passes, sun chairs, beach locker, Sheets/towels/pool towels (no beach towels) - Cleaning of pool - Outdoor kitchen (gas, charcoal, smoker) and all utilities. Flat screen TV's in all bedrooms