All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Find more places like 615 Mercer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Lake Heights, NJ
/
615 Mercer Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

615 Mercer Avenue

615 Mercer Avenue · (732) 682-3268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Lake Heights
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch east of route 71 in Spring Lake Heights! This single family home offers a very spacious living room, Sun room, eat- in kitchen and garage perfect for storing your beach chairs and bikes. The Heights is centrally located to many of the Jersey Shore's biggest attractions and is just a short walk to Spring Lake Train Station. Come spend your 2020 summer in one of New Jersey's most sought after locations. Owner will consider weekly at $2,000 with a 2 week minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Mercer Avenue have any available units?
615 Mercer Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 615 Mercer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
615 Mercer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Mercer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 615 Mercer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue have a pool?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Mercer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Mercer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 Mercer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Similar Pages

Spring Lake Heights 1 BedroomsSpring Lake Heights 2 Bedrooms
Spring Lake Heights Apartments with BalconySpring Lake Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Spring Lake Heights Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ
Eatontown, NJRed Bank, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJBelmar, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity