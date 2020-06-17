615 Mercer Avenue

Amenities

MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch east of route 71 in Spring Lake Heights! This single family home offers a very spacious living room, Sun room, eat- in kitchen and garage perfect for storing your beach chairs and bikes. The Heights is centrally located to many of the Jersey Shore's biggest attractions and is just a short walk to Spring Lake Train Station. Come spend your 2020 summer in one of New Jersey's most sought after locations. Owner will consider weekly at $2,000 with a 2 week minimum.