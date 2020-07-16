All apartments in Spring Lake Heights
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:37 PM

600 Mercer Avenue

600 Mercer Avenue · (732) 740-2241
Location

600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Spring Lake Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation. Great location, on the Spring Lake border, walking distance to lake, park, town, beach & convenient to train, shopping & restaurants. This home also includes a modern updated 2 Br, 1Bth guest house. The main home features 4 BRs, 3.5 Bths, fully furnished, equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, outside shower, front porch, patio and gas grill. This rental also comes with 5 Spring Lake pool/beach badges and a locker at the South End Pavilion. Available Dates 8/1- 9/8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Mercer Avenue have any available units?
600 Mercer Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Mercer Avenue have?
Some of 600 Mercer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Mercer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 Mercer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Mercer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 600 Mercer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake Heights.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 Mercer Avenue offers parking.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Mercer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 600 Mercer Avenue has a pool.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 Mercer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Mercer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Mercer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Mercer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
