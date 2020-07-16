600 Mercer Avenue

Amenities

AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation. Great location, on the Spring Lake border, walking distance to lake, park, town, beach & convenient to train, shopping & restaurants. This home also includes a modern updated 2 Br, 1Bth guest house. The main home features 4 BRs, 3.5 Bths, fully furnished, equipped kitchen, washer/dryer, outside shower, front porch, patio and gas grill. This rental also comes with 5 Spring Lake pool/beach badges and a locker at the South End Pavilion. Available Dates 8/1- 9/8