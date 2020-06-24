All apartments in South Bound Brook
Find more places like 15 Swing Bridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Bound Brook, NJ
/
15 Swing Bridge Lane
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

15 Swing Bridge Lane

15 Swing Bridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880
South Bound Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586

Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in. Open Floor Plan, Gas Fireplace in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite with spacious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity, plus walk-in closet. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Views of the canal and walking trails. Prime location near NYC trains, major highways, shopping, restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21586
Property Id 21586

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5811981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have any available units?
15 Swing Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bound Brook, NJ.
What amenities does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have?
Some of 15 Swing Bridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Swing Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15 Swing Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Swing Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15 Swing Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bound Brook.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane offer parking?
No, 15 Swing Bridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Swing Bridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 15 Swing Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 15 Swing Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Swing Bridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Swing Bridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Swing Bridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJBound Brook, NJMartinsville, NJGreen Knoll, NJSomerville, NJDunellen, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ
Watchung, NJSouth Plainfield, NJRaritan, NJFranklin Park, NJBradley Gardens, NJBernardsville, NJMetuchen, NJSayreville, NJSouth River, NJNew Providence, NJWestfield, NJColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University