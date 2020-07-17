All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 149 S Bridge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, NJ
/
149 S Bridge St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

149 S Bridge St

149 South Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Amenities

in unit laundry
bbq/grill
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552

This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.

-Huge private backyard - great for BBQing, entertaining, or your dog
-Wash/Dryer in Unit
-The train is less than 1 block away
-2 blocks from Main Street with tons of charming restaurants, shops, and bars
-Pet Friendly

This property will be available July 15th or sooner.

$1,900/month
1 year lease
1.5 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities except water.

Call Matt or E mail to set up a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302552
Property Id 302552

(RLNE5888365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 S Bridge St have any available units?
149 S Bridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, NJ.
What amenities does 149 S Bridge St have?
Some of 149 S Bridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 S Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
149 S Bridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 S Bridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 S Bridge St is pet friendly.
Does 149 S Bridge St offer parking?
No, 149 S Bridge St does not offer parking.
Does 149 S Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 S Bridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 S Bridge St have a pool?
No, 149 S Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 149 S Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 149 S Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 149 S Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 S Bridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 S Bridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 S Bridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with BalconiesSomerville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Somerville Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJ
Highland Park, NJPanther Valley, NJHopatcong, NJGreen Knoll, NJBernardsville, NJRahway, NJLambertville, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark