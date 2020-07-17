149 S Bridge St

Amenities
2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552
This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
-Huge private backyard - great for BBQing, entertaining, or your dog
-Wash/Dryer in Unit
-The train is less than 1 block away
-2 blocks from Main Street with tons of charming restaurants, shops, and bars
-Pet Friendly
This property will be available July 15th or sooner.
$1,900/month
1 year lease
1.5 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities except water.
Call Matt or E mail to set up a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302552
Property Id 302552
(RLNE5888365)