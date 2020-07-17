149 S Bridge St

Amenities

2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552



This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.



-Huge private backyard - great for BBQing, entertaining, or your dog

-Wash/Dryer in Unit

-The train is less than 1 block away

-2 blocks from Main Street with tons of charming restaurants, shops, and bars

-Pet Friendly



This property will be available July 15th or sooner.



$1,900/month

1 year lease

1.5 month security deposit.



Tenant pays all utilities except water.



Call Matt or E mail to set up a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302552

