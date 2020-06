Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym elevator extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking

LOCATION! lOCATION! lOCATION! Just steps away from NJ Transit & NYC train, this large 1 BR unit overlooking Main Street, offers all the conveniences of city living right outside your door. No need for Uber. All the best restaurants, brewery, and deserts are within walking distance, Your building comes with an elevator, a lit hallway, extra secure front & rear entrances, a workout room, and extra storage space if needed. Plus WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! PARKING INCLUDED!!