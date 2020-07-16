8 HOPKINSON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room. Bright updated kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets. It open to a great size family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs there are four large BRS filled with natural sun light, master BR has 2 walk in closets. Master BA is newly renovated with double sinks. Large finished walk out basement provides additional living space. Large deck over look the wood area with New Jersey National Golf Club in sight. Walking distance to shops, pool, tennis court, club house, exercise room, playground and school. Easy access to I-78 and I-287. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.