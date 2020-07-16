All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 8 HOPKINSON CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
8 HOPKINSON CT
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:24 AM

8 HOPKINSON CT

8 Hopkinson Court · (732) 727-2285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,675

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room. Bright updated kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets. It open to a great size family room with gas fireplace. Upstairs there are four large BRS filled with natural sun light, master BR has 2 walk in closets. Master BA is newly renovated with double sinks. Large finished walk out basement provides additional living space. Large deck over look the wood area with New Jersey National Golf Club in sight. Walking distance to shops, pool, tennis court, club house, exercise room, playground and school. Easy access to I-78 and I-287. Basking Ridge is one of the top rated school districts in NJ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have any available units?
8 HOPKINSON CT has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 HOPKINSON CT have?
Some of 8 HOPKINSON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 HOPKINSON CT currently offering any rent specials?
8 HOPKINSON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 HOPKINSON CT pet-friendly?
No, 8 HOPKINSON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT offer parking?
No, 8 HOPKINSON CT does not offer parking.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 HOPKINSON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have a pool?
Yes, 8 HOPKINSON CT has a pool.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have accessible units?
No, 8 HOPKINSON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 HOPKINSON CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 HOPKINSON CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 HOPKINSON CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 HOPKINSON CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity